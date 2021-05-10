VDH: 85,607 people fully vaccinated in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Monday that a total of 85,607 people in Southwest Virginia have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 6,7,89,297 total vaccine doses have been administered.

VDH reports 35.1 percent of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated. 3,000,047 Virginians have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to VDH.

The VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary states 47.1 percent of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Below is a breakdown of vaccination information in the Southwest Virginia counties and independent cities:

Bristol, Va.

Vaccine doses administered: 10,449

People with at least 1 dose: 5,981

People fully vaccinated: 4,720

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.2%

Buchanan County

Vaccine doses administered: 14,232

People with at least 1 dose: 7,844

People fully vaccinated: 6,592

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 31.4%

Dickenson County

Vaccine doses administered: 9,446

People with at least 1 dose: 5,370

People fully vaccinated: 4,389

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 30.7%

Lee County

Vaccine doses administered: 12,466

People with at least 1 dose: 6,984

People fully vaccinated: 5,639

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 24.1%

Norton

Vaccine doses administered: 2,730

People with at least 1 dose: 1,623

People fully vaccinated: 1,180

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 29.6%

Russell County

Vaccine doses administered: 18,901

People with at least 1 dose: 10,582

People fully vaccinated: 8,649

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.5%

Scott County

Vaccine doses administered: 12,536

People with at least 1 dose: 7,079

People fully vaccinated: 5,854

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 27.1%

Smyth County

Vaccine doses administered: 20,677

People with at least 1 dose: 11,784

People fully vaccinated: 9,448

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 31.4%

Tazewell County

Vaccine doses administered: 23,653

People with at least 1 dose: 13,369

People fully vaccinated: 10,635

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 26.2%

Washington County, Va.

Vaccine doses administered: 40,019

People with at least 1 dose: 22,250

People fully vaccinated: 18,319

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 34.1%

Wise County

Vaccine doses administered: 23,174

People with at least 1 dose: 13,547

People fully vaccinated: 10,182

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 27.2%

VDH reports an average of 54,462 doses are administered in Virginia each day.

The VDH data does not include vaccines administered through the Federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership.

To see the full VDH Vaccine Summary, click HERE.