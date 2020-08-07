VDH: 81 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 19 in Scott County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 94,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 97,882.

VDH said there have been 2,208 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 109 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 8,231 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 50 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 76 cases / 6 hospitalizations (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 78 cases / 2 hospitalization (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 38 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 110 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 18 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Russell County – 101 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (10 new cases)

Scott County – 85 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (19 new cases)

Smyth County – 140 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (10 new cases)

Tazewell County – 116 cases / 8 hospitalizations (10 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 211 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 117 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (7 new cases)

On Friday, VDH reported 81 new cases in Southwest Virginia.

Russell, Smyth and Tazewell counties all reported 10 new cases each.

Scott County reported 19 new cases, according to VDH.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

