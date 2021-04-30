VDH: 80,438 people fully vaccinated in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Friday that a total of 80,438 people in Southwest Virginia have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 6,190,879 total vaccine doses have been administered.

VDH reports 30.6 percent of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated. 2,610,676 Virginians have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to VDH.

The VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary states 44.3 percent of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Below is a breakdown of vaccination information in the Southwest Virginia counties and independent cities:

Bristol, Va.

Vaccine doses administered: 10,015

People with at least 1 dose: 5,770

People fully vaccinated: 4,460

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 26.6%

Buchanan County

Vaccine doses administered: 13,704

People with at least 1 dose: 7,622

People fully vaccinated: 6,280

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 29.9%

Dickenson County

Vaccine doses administered: 9,103

People with at least 1 dose: 5,257

People fully vaccinated: 4,127

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.8%

Lee County

Vaccine doses administered: 11,836

People with at least 1 dose: 6,712

People fully vaccinated: 5,257

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 22.4%

Norton

Vaccine doses administered: 2,567

People with at least 1 dose: 1,543

People fully vaccinated: 1,091

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 27.4%

Russell County

Vaccine doses administered: 18,201

People with at least 1 dose: 10,308

People fully vaccinated: 8,206

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 30.9%

Scott County

Vaccine doses administered: 12,083

People with at least 1 dose: 6,899

People fully vaccinated: 5,557

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 25.8%

Smyth County

Vaccine doses administered: 19,442

People with at least 1 dose: 11,240

People fully vaccinated: 8,635

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.7%

Tazewell County

Vaccine doses administered: 22,646

People with at least 1 dose: 12,857

People fully vaccinated: 10,078

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 24.8%

Washington County, Va.

Vaccine doses administered: 38,510

People with at least 1 dose: 21,588

People fully vaccinated: 17,359

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.3%

Wise County

Vaccine doses administered: 21,914

People with at least 1 dose: 13,042

People fully vaccinated: 9,388

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 25.1%

VDH reports an average of 73,254 doses are administered in Virginia each day.

The VDH data does not include vaccines administered through the Federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership.

To see the full VDH Vaccine Summary, click HERE.