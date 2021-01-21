VDH: 8 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 150 new cases

Southwest Virginia’s 14-day average of new daily reported COVID deaths reached a new high for the second straight day Thursday.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

For the second day in a row, the region reached a new high in its 14-day average of daily reported COVID deaths.

The 14-day average of new daily cases continued a drop from its all-time high set Jan. 9. The hospitalization trend has declined the past week but remains near its highest point.

Washington and Dickenson Counties both reported two new deaths, as did Bristol.

Smyth and Tazewell Counties each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 372,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 459,604.

VDH reports there have been 5,211 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,138 cases / 67 hospitalizations/ 22 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Buchanan County – 1,011 cases / 73 hospitalizations/ 26 deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 795 cases / 31 hospitalizations/ 13 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 2 new deaths)

Lee County – 1,978 cases / 85 hospitalizations/ 33 deaths (25 new cases)

Norton – 225 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths

Russell County – 1,864 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (6 new cases)

Scott County – 1,441 cases / 96 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 2,277 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (19 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 2,908 cases/ 114 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (17 new case/ 4 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 3,820 cases / 271 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (33 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,555 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (16 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

