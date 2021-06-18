VDH: 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, 2 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia on Wednesday.

Statewide, VDH reported 528,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 678,506.

VDH reports there have been 9,575 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,582 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,515 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 45 deaths

Dickenson County – 959 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,436 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,308 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths

Scott County – 1,861 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 2,975 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 3,729 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 5,00 cases / 437 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (-1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,272 cases / 173 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (2 new cases)

