VDH: 8 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus in Southwest Virginia on Saturday.

Tazewell County reported one fewer case of COVID-19 than previously reported Friday, bringing the Southwest Virginia region’s net gain to seven cases. Tazewell County also reported one fewer death related to the virus.

A single death related to the virus was reported in Russell County.

Statewide, VDH reported 528,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 678,595.

VDH reports there have been 9,575 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,582 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 37 deaths
Buchanan County – 1,517 cases / 113 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 961 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (2 new cases)
Lee County – 2,436 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths
Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths
Russell County – 2,308 cases / 133 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (2 new hospitalizations / 1 new death)
Scott County – 1,862 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (1 new case)
Smyth County – 2,978 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (3 new cases)
Tazewell County – 3,728 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (-1 case / 6 new hospitalizations / -1 death)
Washington County, Va. – 5,000 cases / 438 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (1 new hospitalization)
Wise County – 3,272 cases / 173 hospitalizations / 102 deaths

