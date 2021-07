VDH: 8 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, no new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new confirmed deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

Scott County reported one less case on Tuesday than it had Monday.

Statewide, VDH reported 530,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 681,326.

VDH reports there have been 9,653 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,583 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,543 cases / 117 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 998 cases / 46 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,433 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths

Norton – 292 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,312 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 40 deaths

Scott County – 1,875 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (-1 case)

Smyth County – 2,988 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 3,763 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 5,034 cases / 440 hospitalizations / 111 deaths

Wise County – 3,276 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 104 deaths

