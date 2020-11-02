VDH: 7th COVID-19 death reported in Scott County; 92 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 169,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Monday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 182,392.

VDH reports there have been 3,402 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Monday morning that there are 12,522 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 152 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 321 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (7 new cases)

Buchanan County – 278 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 156 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 589 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 10 deaths (10 new cases)

Norton – 52 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 537 cases / 45 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 464 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 668 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (13 new cases)

Tazewell County – 566 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (9 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,105 cases / 94 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (27 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 722 cases / 45 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (10 new cases)

On Monday, VDH reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and one new death.

VDH reported a new death in Scott County, marking the county’s seventh COVID-19 death.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.