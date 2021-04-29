VDH: 79,723 people fully vaccinated in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Thursday that a total of 79,723 people in Southwest Virginia have been fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 6,093,967 total vaccine doses have been administered.
VDH reports 29.9 percent of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated. 2,550,627 Virginians have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to VDH.
The VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary states 43.9 percent of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Below is a breakdown of vaccination information in the Southwest Virginia counties and independent cities:
Bristol, Va.
- Vaccine doses administered: 9,920
- People with at least 1 dose: 5,723
- People fully vaccinated: 4,409
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 26.3%
Buchanan County
- Vaccine doses administered: 13,636
- People with at least 1 dose: 7,584
- People fully vaccinated: 6,250
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 29.8%
Dickenson County
- Vaccine doses administered: 9,047
- People with at least 1 dose: 5,233
- People fully vaccinated: 4,095
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.6%
Lee County
- Vaccine doses administered: 11,715
- People with at least 1 dose: 6,641
- People fully vaccinated: 5,207
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 22.2%
Norton
- Vaccine doses administered: 2,537
- People with at least 1 dose: 1,528
- People fully vaccinated: 1,076
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 27%
Russell County
- Vaccine doses administered: 18,117
- People with at least 1 dose: 10,280
- People fully vaccinated: 8,150
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 30.7%
Scott County
- Vaccine doses administered: 11,898
- People with at least 1 dose: 6,840
- People fully vaccinated: 5,431
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 25.2%
Smyth County
- Vaccine doses administered: 19,345
- People with at least 1 dose: 11,195
- People fully vaccinated: 8,582
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.5%
Tazewell County
- Vaccine doses administered: 22,427
- People with at least 1 dose: 12,771
- People fully vaccinated: 9,941
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 24.5%
Washington County, Va.
- Vaccine doses administered: 38,361
- People with at least 1 dose: 21,526
- People fully vaccinated: 17,270
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.1%
Wise County
- Vaccine doses administered: 21,753
- People with at least 1 dose: 12,957
- People fully vaccinated: 9,312
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 24.9%
VDH reports an average of 74,066 doses are administered in Virginia each day.
The VDH data does not include vaccines administered through the Federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership.
To see the full VDH Vaccine Summary, click HERE.