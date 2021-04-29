VDH: 79,723 people fully vaccinated in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Thursday that a total of 79,723 people in Southwest Virginia have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 6,093,967 total vaccine doses have been administered.

VDH reports 29.9 percent of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated. 2,550,627 Virginians have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to VDH.

The VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary states 43.9 percent of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Below is a breakdown of vaccination information in the Southwest Virginia counties and independent cities:

Bristol, Va.

Vaccine doses administered: 9,920

People with at least 1 dose: 5,723

People fully vaccinated: 4,409

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 26.3%

Buchanan County

Vaccine doses administered: 13,636

People with at least 1 dose: 7,584

People fully vaccinated: 6,250

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 29.8%

Dickenson County

Vaccine doses administered: 9,047

People with at least 1 dose: 5,233

People fully vaccinated: 4,095

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.6%

Lee County

Vaccine doses administered: 11,715

People with at least 1 dose: 6,641

People fully vaccinated: 5,207

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 22.2%

Norton

Vaccine doses administered: 2,537

People with at least 1 dose: 1,528

People fully vaccinated: 1,076

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 27%

Russell County

Vaccine doses administered: 18,117

People with at least 1 dose: 10,280

People fully vaccinated: 8,150

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 30.7%

Scott County

Vaccine doses administered: 11,898

People with at least 1 dose: 6,840

People fully vaccinated: 5,431

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 25.2%

Smyth County

Vaccine doses administered: 19,345

People with at least 1 dose: 11,195

People fully vaccinated: 8,582

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.5%

Tazewell County

Vaccine doses administered: 22,427

People with at least 1 dose: 12,771

People fully vaccinated: 9,941

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 24.5%

Washington County, Va.

Vaccine doses administered: 38,361

People with at least 1 dose: 21,526

People fully vaccinated: 17,270

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.1%

Wise County

Vaccine doses administered: 21,753

People with at least 1 dose: 12,957

People fully vaccinated: 9,312

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 24.9%

VDH reports an average of 74,066 doses are administered in Virginia each day.

The VDH data does not include vaccines administered through the Federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership.

To see the full VDH Vaccine Summary, click HERE.