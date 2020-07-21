VDH: 76,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 22 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 76,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 79,371.

VDH said there have been 1,945 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 7,223 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 44 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 25 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 54 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 10 cases

Lee County – 44 cases / 3 hospitalizations (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 5 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 31 cases / 7 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Scott County – 30 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Smyth County – 73 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 48 cases / 1 hospitalization (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 114 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 54 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

On Tuesday, VDH reported 22 new cases in our region as well as two new hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

