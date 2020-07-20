VDH: 75,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 17 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 75,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 78,375.

VDH said there have been 1,927 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 7,157 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 44 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 23 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 54 cases / 2 hospitalization (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 10 cases

Lee County – 35 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Norton – 5 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 30 cases / 7 hospitalizations (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 25 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 73 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 45 cases / 1 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 112 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Wise County – 54 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

On Monday, VDH reported 17 new cases across our region and two new hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

