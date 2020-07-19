VDH: 74,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 16 new cases locally

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 74,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 77,430.

VDH said there have been 1,923 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 7,121 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 44 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 21 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 53 cases / 1 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 10 cases (1 new)

Lee County – 32 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 29 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Scott County – 25 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 69 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 43 cases / 1 hospitalization (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 111 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (7 new cases)

Wise County – 52 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

On Sunday, VDH reported 16 new cases in our region, with 7 of those new cases in Washington County County alone.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

