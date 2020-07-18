VDH: 73,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 29 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 73,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 76,373.

VDH said there have been 1,921 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 7,102 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 45 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 18 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 54 cases / 1 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 9 cases

Lee County – 32 cases / 2 hospitalizations (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 28 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 25 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 69 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 39 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 104 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (4 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 52 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

On Saturday, VDH reported 29 new cases in our region, with 6 of those new cases in Smyth County alone. Seven new hospitalizations were also reported.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

