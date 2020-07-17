VDH: 72,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 26 new local cases, 14 in Smyth Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 72,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 75,433.

VDH said there have been 1,909 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 7,040 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 47 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 15 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 52 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 9 cases (1 new case)

Lee County – 27 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case)

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 28 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Scott County – 20 cases / 3 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 63 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (14 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 36 cases (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 100 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 51 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

On Friday, VDH reported 26 new cases in our region, with 14 of those new cases in Smyth County alone.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.