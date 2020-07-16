VDH: 71,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new death in Wise County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 71,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 74,431.

VDH said there have been 1,903 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 6,975 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 45 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 15 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 51 cases / 1 hospitalization (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 8 cases (1 new case)

Lee County – 26 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 27 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Scott County – 20 cases / 3 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 49 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Tazewell County – 35 cases (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 95 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (5 new cases/1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 49 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case/1 new death)

On Thursday, VDH reported a new death in Wise County and 19 new local cases.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

