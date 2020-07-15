VDH: 70,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 12 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 70,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 73,527.

VDH said there have been 1,882 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 6,859 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 14 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 48 cases / 1 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 7 cases (1 new case)

Lee County – 26 cases / 1 hospitalization (4 new cases)

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 26 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Scott County – 17 cases / 3 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (1 new case/1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 46 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 34 cases (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 90 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Wise County – 48 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (1 new case)

On Wednesday, VDH reported 12 new cases and one new hospitalization in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

