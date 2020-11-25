VDH: 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SWVA, 169 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 169 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Wednesday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Five new deaths were reported in Wise County. Scott and Lee Counties also reported a new death each.

Lee County alone reported 46 new cases since Tuesday. Within News Channel 11’s eight-county viewing area the 155 new cases reported was the second-highest total of the pandemic.

None of those eight counties is in Virginia’s top 10 for seven-day community spread (daily new cases per 100,000), but most rank between 12th and 35th among the state’s 133 counties and independent cities.

The regionwide community spread rate of 43.3 is 54 percent higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 28.2.

Statewide, VDH reported 202,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 226,300.

VDH reports there have been 3,679 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Wednesday morning that there are 14,029 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 283 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 510 cases / 27 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (13 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 398 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 249 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 877 cases / 44 hospitalizations/ 13 deaths (46 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Norton – 77 cases / 5 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Russell County – 747 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (2 new case)

Scott County – 742 cases / 49 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (15 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 996 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (26 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ -2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 967 cases/ 44 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (14 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 1,645 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (24 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 1,164 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (18 new cases/ 5 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

