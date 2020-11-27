VDH: 7 new COVID-19 deaths in SWVA, 14 new hospitalizations

Southwest Virginia’s 14 new reported COVID hospitalizations Friday set a new single-day record. The 14-day daily average rose above five for the first time.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record 14 new hospitalizations and seven new deaths Friday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

All seven reported new deaths Friday were in Wise County, where a nursing home outbreak at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap now records the most cases of any outbreak in Virginia (211) since the pandemic began.

Wise County’s 48 deaths are the most of any county in News Channel 11’s Southwest Virginia viewing area. Thirty-five of those deaths have been recorded in the past two weeks as the Heritage Hall outbreak has claimed a reported 27 lives.

The region’s 14-day averages for daily COVID deaths and hospitalizations both are at their highest levels.

Statewide, VDH reported 205,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 230,444.

VDH reports there have been 3,704 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Thursday morning that there are 14,155 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 296 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 519 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths

Buchanan County – 408 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (6 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 251 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 913 cases / 45 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (15 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 78 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 765 cases / 57 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (13 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 754 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 1,016 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 35 deaths

Tazewell County – 1,001 cases/ 46 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (16 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 1,685 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (16 new cases)

Wise County – 1,190 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (4 new cases/ 8 new hospitalizations, 7 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

