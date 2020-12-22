VDH: 7 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, first death reported in Norton

The 14-day average of daily COVID deaths in Southwest Virginia has recently reached new highs and is nearly four times the rate in mid-November.

Region’s rolling average of new daily deaths has quadrupled since mid-November

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 214 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Tazewell, Scott and Lee Counties each reported two new deaths. An outbreak at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center in Tazewell County has now resulted in two deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Norton reported its first COVID-19 death since the pandemic began.

New daily COVID cases have increased by more than two-thirds since the beginning of September.

Since mid-November, the rolling daily average of new COVID deaths in Southwest Virginia has quadrupled.

The average number of new daily COVID hospitalizations has doubled over the past month in Southwest Virginia.

The average number of daily COVID deaths over a 14-day period — a figure tracked by News Channel 11 — is nearly quadruple the rate it was in mid-November.

From Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, the eight-county, two-city area reported 28 total deaths according to VDH. From Nov. 16 through Dec. 16 that figure was 115 deaths.

The region’s hospitalization rate has steadily risen as well. That 14-day average stood at 10.0 new daily hospitalizations Tuesday, which is more than double the rate of a month earlier.

The 14-day new daily case rate shot up from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, rising 82% during that time. Those averages reflect rates from the two weeks leading up to the dates.

The 14-day average of new daily cases has ebbed slightly since then but is still 68% higher than it was Dec. 4.

Statewide, VDH reported 268,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 314,481.

VDH reports there have been 4,221 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Tuesday morning that there are 16,563 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 520 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 789 cases / 39 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (8 new cases)

Buchanan County – 644 cases / 47 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (16 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 554 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (12 new cases)

Lee County – 1,304 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 2 new deaths)

Norton – 138 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Russell County – 1,331 cases / 81 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,118 cases / 71 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (11 new cases/ 2 new deaths)

Smyth County – 1,585 cases / 101 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (13 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 1,914 cases/ 68 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (68 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 2,634 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (22 new cases)

Wise County – 1,756 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (22 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

