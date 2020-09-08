VDH: 6th COVID-19 death reported in Smyth County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 122,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 128,407.

VDH said there have been 2,553 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 9,863 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 69 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 146 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 100 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Dickenson County – 71 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 232 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 31 cases / 3 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 199 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 167 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 345 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (14 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 217 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 432 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 364 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (1 new case)

On Tuesday, VDH reported a new COVID-19 death in Smyth County, bringing the county total to six deaths.

VDH reported 34 new cases in Southwest Virginia on Tuesday. 14 of those stem from Smyth County, where 18 other cases were confirmed Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

