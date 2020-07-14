VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 72,443.

VDH said there have been 1,870 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 107 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 6,771 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Here is a chart showing the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in southwest Virginia updated for today.



I want to also note three new hospitalizations in SWVA counties from yesterday – Washington, Wise and Russell counties. pic.twitter.com/2WC7ytPd5l — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 14, 2020

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 14 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 46 cases / 1 hospitalization (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 6 cases

Lee County – 22 cases / 1 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 26 cases / 5 hospitalizations (3 new cases/1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 16 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 45 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 33 cases (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 89 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case/1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 47 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (7 new cases/1 new hospitalization)

On Tuesday, VDH reported 21 new local cases and three new hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

