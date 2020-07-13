VDH: 68,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 11 new cases in SW VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 68,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 71,642.

VDH said there have been 1,861 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 107 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 6,720 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 45 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 13 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 42 cases / 1 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 6 cases

Lee County – 20 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 23 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Scott County – 16 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 45 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 30 cases

Washington County, Va. – 88 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 40 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Monday, VDH reported two new cases in Scott, Smyth and Tazewell counties.

Washington and Lee counties both reported one new case each.

Buchanan County reported three new cases on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

