VDH: 67,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 67,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 70,670.

VDH said there have been 1,859 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 107 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 6,669 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 45 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 13 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 39 cases / 1 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 6 cases

Lee County – 19 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 23 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Scott County – 14 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 43 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 28 cases

Washington County, Va. – 87 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 41 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Sunday, VDH reported one new case in Bristol and Dickenson County.

Tazewell, Russell and Lee Counties reported two new cases each.

Scott and Wise Counties reported three new cases on Sunday.

Washington County reported the largest increase with seven new cases.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

