VDH: 67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 26.

According to VDH, there were no hospitalizations or deaths due to the virus recorded out of the nine-county region on Friday.

Statewide, VDH reported 711,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 26.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 963,739.

VDH reports there have been 12,287 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Thursday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,388 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,784 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,928 cases / 62 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (4 new cases)

Lee County – 3,895 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 648 cases / 34 hospitalizations / 17 deaths

Russell County – 4,091 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (6 new cases)

Scott County – 3,393 cases / 176 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (4 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,147 cases / 329 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (12 new cases)

Tazewell County – 6,047 cases / 224 hospitalizations / 117 deaths (17 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,028 cases / 638 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 5,822 cases / 234 hospitalizations / 130 deaths (13 new cases)

