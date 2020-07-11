VDH: 66,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 13 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 66,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 69,782.

VDH said there have been 1,857 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 6,663 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 44 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 12 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 39 cases / 1 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 5 cases

Lee County – 17 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 21 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 11 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 43 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 26 cases

Washington County, Va. – 80 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 38 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Saturday, VDH reported two new cases in Bristol and Tazewell, and Wise counties.

Russell County reported three new cases on Saturday.

Washington County reported the largest increase with four new cases.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

