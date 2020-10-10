VDH: 65 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 2 new deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 148,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Saturday, with 65 new cases in our region.

VDH is reporting 8,972 probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 157,905.

VDH said there have been 3,116 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state as of Saturday. Southwest Virginia reported two deaths in the region on Saturday in Russell County and Smyth County.

Russell County reported a new death for the third day in a row.

As of Saturday, VDH reported 11,405 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 96 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 210 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (7 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 200 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Dickenson County – 108 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 320 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 39 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Russell County – 343 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 221 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (7 new cases)

Smyth County – 566 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 371 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (8 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 714 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (15 new cases)

Wise County – 471 cases / 33 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (7 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

