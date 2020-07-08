VDH: 64,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 9 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 64,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 67,375.

VDH said there have been 1,799 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 106 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 6,534 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 43 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 7 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 36 cases

Dickenson County – 5 cases

Lee County – 15 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 15 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 11 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 42 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 22 cases

Washington County, Va. – 70 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 33 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Wednesday, VDH reported two new cases in Bristol, Virginia, as well as two new cases in Washington County.

Two new cases were reported in Buchanan County, and Tazewell, Wise and Russell counties each reported an increase of one case.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

