VDH: 63,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 5 new cases in Tazewell County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 63,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 66,740.
VDH said there have been 1,775 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 106 probable COVID-19 deaths.
On Tuesday, VDH reported 6,470 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 42 probable virus-related hospitalizations.
Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.
Bristol, Va. – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 34 cases
Dickenson County – 5 cases
Lee County – 16 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 14 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 11 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 42 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death
Tazewell County – 22 cases
Washington County, Va. – 68 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 32 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
On Tuesday, VDH reported five new cases in Tazewell County.
Buchanan and Washington counties each reported one new case.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.