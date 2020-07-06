VDH: 63,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 4 new cases in SW VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 63,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Monday marks an increase of 939 new cases in the state since Sunday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 66,102.

VDH said there have been 1,747 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 106 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 6,394 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 41 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 33 cases

Dickenson County – 5 cases

Lee County – 16 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 14 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 11 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 42 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 17 cases

Washington County, Va. – 67 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 32 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Monday, VDH reported two new cases in Wise County.

Tazewell and Lee counties both reported one new case each on Monday.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

