VDH: 60,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3 new cases in Smyth County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 60,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 63,203.
VDH said there have been 1,681 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.
On Wednesday, VDH reported 6,228 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 34 probable virus-related hospitalizations.
Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 31 cases
Dickenson County – 4 cases
Lee County – 11 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 12 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 10 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 39 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death
Tazewell County – 15 cases
Washington County, Va. – 64 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 28 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
On Wednesday, VDH reported three new cases in Smyth County.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
