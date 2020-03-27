VDH: 604 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 4 in SWVA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia rose to more than 600 on Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the virus as of Friday.

VDH reports 4 cases of the coronavirus in Southwest Virginia,

1 case in Bristol, Va.

1 case in Washington County, Va.

2 cases in Lee County

The total case number rose by 144 since Thursday.

A total of 7,337 people have been tested, according to VDH.

As of Friday, there have been 83 virus hospitalizations.