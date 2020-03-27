Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Stronger Together

VDH: 604 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 4 in SWVA

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia rose to more than 600 on Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the virus as of Friday.

VDH reports 4 cases of the coronavirus in Southwest Virginia,

  • 1 case in Bristol, Va.
  • 1 case in Washington County, Va.
  • 2 cases in Lee County

The total case number rose by 144 since Thursday.

A total of 7,337 people have been tested, according to VDH.

To see a county-by-county map of the confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

As of Friday, there have been 83 virus hospitalizations.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss