VDH: 604 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 4 in SWVA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia rose to more than 600 on Friday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the virus as of Friday.
VDH reports 4 cases of the coronavirus in Southwest Virginia,
- 1 case in Bristol, Va.
- 1 case in Washington County, Va.
- 2 cases in Lee County
The total case number rose by 144 since Thursday.
A total of 7,337 people have been tested, according to VDH.
As of Friday, there have been 83 virus hospitalizations.
