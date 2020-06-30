VDH: 60,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 5 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 60,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 62,787.

VDH said there have been 1,658 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 6,169 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 34 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 31 cases

Dickenson County – 4 cases

Lee County – 11 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 12 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 10 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 36 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 15 cases

Washington County, Va. – 64 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 28 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Tuesday, VDH reported two new cases in Lee County and one new case and hospitalization in Wise County.

Washington and Russell counties also increased by one case each.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

