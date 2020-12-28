VDH: 6 new deaths, 147 new COVID-19 cases reported in SWVA

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Statewide, VDH reported 284,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 336,175.

VDH reports there have been 4,288 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

There were six new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Southwest Virginia, with three in Smyth County, two in Wise County and one in Scott County

Nine new hospitalizations were reported in Southwest Virginia Monday, with one each in the cities of Bristol and Norton and the counties of Russell, Scott, and Washington. Smyth County reported four new hospitalizations.

There were 147 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, with Washington County seeing the biggest increase Monday with 33 new cases.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 883 cases / 40 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 736 cases / 52 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (5 new cases)

Dickenson County – 600 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 1,413 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 162 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 1,446 cases / 86 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,184 cases / 78 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 1,693 cases / 108 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (20 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 2,200 cases/ 74 hospitalizations/ 16 deaths (14 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 2,850 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 1,922 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (14 new cases, 2 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.