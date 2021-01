VDH: 6 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 224 new cases

After a brief downturn through the holidays, Southwest Virginia’s COVID community spread rate is back near an all-time high – equating to 76.7 new daily cases per 100,000.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 224 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Three of the new deaths were reported in Washington County, Virginia.

The region’s 7-day “community spread” rate — new daily cases per 100,000 population — is 59 percent higher than Virginia’s overall rate. It is 83.4, compared to a national average of 64.7 and a state average of 52.5.

Tennessee’s average of 92.5 is the nation’s third-highest.

Tazewell, Lee and Russell Counties each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 309,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 371,913.

VDH reports there have been 4,572 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 979 cases / 48 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 914 cases / 62 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 681 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (14 new cases)

Lee County – 1,594 cases / 69 hospitalizations/ 31 deaths (28 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Norton – 180 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Russell County – 1,640 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (32 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 1,266 cases / 86 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (4 new cases)

Smyth County – 1,919 cases / 123 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (21 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,577 cases/ 96 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (42 new cases/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 3,169 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (30 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,182 cases / 116 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (31 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

