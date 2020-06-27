VDH: 58,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13 new cases in Buchanan County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 58,611confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, 13 of which were reported in Buchanan County.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 61,247.

VDH said there have been 1,620 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 6,084 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 36 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 31 cases

Dickenson County – 3 case

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 33 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 15 cases

Washington County, Va. – 63 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Saturday, VDH reported 13 new cases in Buchanan County, 2 new cases in Dickenson and Tazewell Counties, and 1 new case in Washington County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

