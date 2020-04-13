VDH: 5,747 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 149 deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rose to 5,747 on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports there have been 149 deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far, and 903 people have been hospitalized.

41,401 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, according to VDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the following cases were reported:

Washington County – 28

Bristol, Va. – 1

Scott County – 3

Lee County – 7

Wise County – 13

Buchanan County -2

Russell County – 1

Smyth County – 11

Tazewell County – 4

