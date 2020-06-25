VDH: 57,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3 new cases in region

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 57,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 59,946.

VDH said there have been 1,572 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 5,961 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 34 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Dickenson County – 1 case

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 35 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 13 cases

Washington County, Va. – 60 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Thursday, VDH reported two new cases in Tazewell County and one new case in Smyth County.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

