VDH: 56,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, new death reported in Smyth County

The Virginia Department of Health reported 55,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday and the first death is being reported in Smyth County.
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 59,514.
VDH said there have been 1,542 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.
On Wednesday, VDH reported 5,881 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 32 probable virus-related hospitalizations.
Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Dickenson County – 1 case
Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 34 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death
Tazewell County – 11 cases
Washington County, Va. – 60 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
On Wednesday, VDH reported a new death in Smyth County and two new COVID-19 cases in Tazewell County.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
