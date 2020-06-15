VDH: 54,886 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new cases in Scott and Smyth counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 54,886 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

VDH said there have been 1,552 deaths across the state along with 5,588 hospitalizations.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 20 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 9 cases

Washington County, Va. – 58 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Monday, one new case was reported in Scott County, and two new cases were reported in Smyth County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

