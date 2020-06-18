VDH: 53,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 2 new cases in Smyth County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 56,238.
VDH said there have been 1,482 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.
On Wednesday, VDH reported 5,713 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 31 probable virus-related hospitalizations.
Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Dickenson County – 1 case Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 28 cases / 4 hospitalizations
Tazewell County – 9 cases
Washington County, Va. – 58 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
On Thursday, two new cases were reported in Smyth County, bringing the county total to 28.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
