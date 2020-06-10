VDH: 52,177 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new case in Washington County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 52,177 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
VDH said there have been 1,514 deaths across the state along with 5,272 hospitalizations.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations
Tazewell County – 9 cases
Washington County, Va. – 58 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
A new case in Washington County was reported on Wednesday, but otherwise, there were no changes to local case numbers.
On Monday and Tuesday, no new cases in Southwest Virginia were reported.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
