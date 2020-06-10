VDH: 52,177 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new case in Washington County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 52,177 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

VDH said there have been 1,514 deaths across the state along with 5,272 hospitalizations.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 9 cases

Washington County, Va. – 58 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

A new case in Washington County was reported on Wednesday, but otherwise, there were no changes to local case numbers.

On Monday and Tuesday, no new cases in Southwest Virginia were reported.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

