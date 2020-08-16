VDH: 51 new local cases overnight, 5 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 102,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The number of probable cases in Virginia is 4,388.

VDH said there have been 2,266 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 115 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 8,682 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 55 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 92 cases / 8 hospitalizations

Buchanan County – 84 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 52 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 148 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 2 death (4 new cases)

Norton – 23 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 150 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Scott County – 118 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 169 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (5 new cases / 4 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 131 cases / 9 hospitalizations (31 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 283 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (22 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 238 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (9 new cases)

On Sunday, VDH reported 51 new cases in Southwest Virginia along with four new hospitalizations in Smyth County and one in Washington County.

Southwest Virginia has reported 24 total COVID-19 deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

