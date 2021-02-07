VDH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Smyth and Washington counties each reported a new death due to COVID-19.

Statewide, VDH reported 421,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 529,125.

VDH reports there have been 5,840 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,195 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)
Buchanan County – 1,198 cases / 82 hospitalizations / 32 deaths
Dickenson County – 836 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 14 deaths
Lee County – 2,199 cases / 87 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (3 new cases)
Norton – 234 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Russell County – 1,950 cases / 105 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (3 new cases)
Scott County – 1,531 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (3 new cases)
Smyth County – 2,441 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (10 new cases / 1 new death)
Tazewell County – 3,057 cases/ 121 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (10 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)
Washington County, Va. – 4,158 cases / 310 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (10 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations / 1 new death)
Wise County – 2,716 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (9 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

