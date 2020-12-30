VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia, 260 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 260 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Scott County reported three new deaths and Tazewell County reported two.

Buchanan County reported one less case than it had on Tuesday, bringing it down to 23 deaths in the county.

Statewide, VDH reported 289,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 344,345.

VDH reports there have been 4,394 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 904 cases / 41 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (9 new cases)

Buchanan County – 829 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (53 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations/ -1 new death)

Dickenson County – 626 cases / 24 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 1,439 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (14 new cases)

Norton – 163 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Russell County – 1,484 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (18 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 1,199 cases / 79 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 3 new deaths)

Smyth County – 1,733 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (31 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,288 cases/ 85 hospitalizations/ 19 deaths (61 new cases/ 11 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 2,909 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (33 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 1,983 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (26 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

