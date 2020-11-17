VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in SWVA, 79 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Tuesday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Wise County reported three new deaths, while Washington and Buchanan County each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 187,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Tuesday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 206,762.

VDH reports there have been 3,557 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Tuesday morning that there are 13,385 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 223 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 439 cases / 25 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (6 new cases)

Buchanan County – 331 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 210 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Lee County – 754 cases / 43 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (10 new cases)

Norton – 64 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 692 cases / 51 hospitalizations / 8 deaths

Scott County – 639 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 849 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (17 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 1,478 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 1,048 cases / 54 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (20 new cases/ 3 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

