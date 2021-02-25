VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 60 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 60 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Wise County reported two new deaths Thursday. Buchanan, Tazewell and Smyth Counties each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 450,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 570,982.

VDH reports there have been 6,848 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,212 cases / 74 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (1 new case/ -1 hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,296 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 874 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths

Lee County – 2,276 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 237 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,019 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (5 new cases)

Scott County – 1,580 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,509 cases / 167 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,179 cases/ 132 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (16 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,251 cases / 345 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (11 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 2,853 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 88 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

