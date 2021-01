VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 311 new cases

After declining the week of Christmas, Southwest Virginia’s rate of new daily COVID-19 cases has climbed back to near its mid-December high.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 311 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Dickenson, Scott and Wise counties each reported one new death. Washington County reported two new deaths on Friday.

After declining the week of Christmas, the region’s 14-day average of new daily cases has risen steadily the past week. Thursday’s 350 reported cases for the eight-county, two-city area was a single-day record.

Statewide, VDH reported 297,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 354,766.

VDH reports there have been 4,478 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 938 cases / 42 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (21 new cases)

Buchanan County – 871 cases / 59 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 642 cases / 25 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (-1 new case/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 1,506 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (30 new cases)

Norton – 169 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Russell County – 1,548 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (28 new cases)

Scott County – 1,227 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 1,857 cases / 117 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (40 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,397 cases/ 90 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (62 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 3,058 cases / 190 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (88 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,051 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (28 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

