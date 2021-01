VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 280 new cases

Southwest Virginia’s trend of new daily hospitalizations is at its highest level and has climbed rapidly the past week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The eight-county, two-city region News Channel 11 tracks most closely surpassed 300 deaths and its 14-day trend rate of new daily hospitalizations hit a new high Thursday.

Wise and Russell Counties reported two new deaths each. Lee County reported one new death on Thursday.

Statewide, VDH reported 317,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 382,679.

VDH reports there have been 4,646 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,024 cases / 51 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 935 cases / 63 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 716 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (14 new cases)

Lee County – 1,632 cases / 72 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (19 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Norton – 182 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,681 cases / 96 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (24 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Scott County – 1,293 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (8 new cases)

Smyth County – 1,989 cases / 129 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (44 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,620 cases/ 97 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (25 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 3,287 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (70 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 2,249 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (41 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

