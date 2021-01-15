VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 178 new cases

New COVID hospitalizations have stayed at a record plateau in Southwest Virginia this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Smyth County reported two new deaths, while Washington, Buchanan and Russell Counties each reported one.

Buchanan County also reported two less cases on Friday than it had on Thursday.

Statewide, VDH reported 346,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 422,634.

VDH reports there have been 4,982 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,108 cases / 57 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (30 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 986 cases / 72 hospitalizations/ 25 deaths (-2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 767 cases / 29 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 1,863 cases / 82 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (17 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 215 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,823 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 1,380 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 2,179 cases / 146 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (21 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 2,805 cases/ 108 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (26 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 3,567 cases / 245 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (30 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,474 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (26 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

