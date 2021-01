VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 100 new cases

An eight-county, two-city area of Southwest Virginia reached its highest 14-day average for new COVID deaths Wednesday.

14-day trend of new deaths reaches highest level yet

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 100 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Smyth County reported two new deaths Wednesday, while Wise County reported three.

The five deaths brought the region’s 14-day average of new daily reported deaths to its highest level yet – 4.71.

The 14-day rate of new daily cases, meanwhile, continued a steady recent decline to reach its lowest point since Dec. 10. The trend for new daily hospitalizations dropped slightly but has been at or near its high since Jan. 5.

Russell County reported one less total case Wednesday than it had on Tuesday.

Tazewell County’s death total also dropped by one, according to VDH.

Statewide, VDH reported 369,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 455,591.

VDH reports there have been 5,137 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,133 cases / 65 hospitalizations/ 20 deaths (4 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 1,002 cases / 73 hospitalizations/ 26 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 791 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 1,953 cases / 85 hospitalizations/ 33 deaths (23 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 225 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 1,858 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (-1 new case)

Scott County – 1,425 cases / 95 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (20 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 2,258 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (9 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 2,891 cases/ 110 hospitalizations/ 27 deaths (1 new case/ -1 hospitalization/ -1 death)

Washington County, Va. – 3,787 cases / 269 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (22 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 2,539 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

